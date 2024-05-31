NEW YORK, May 31 — The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow inched up in choppy trading today, after data showed inflation rose largely in line with expectations in April, fanning hopes that rate cuts were imminent from the Federal Reserve this year.

A Commerce Department report showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3 per cent in April, in line with analysts’ estimates and unchanged from the previous month. Annually, it was at 2.7 per cent, also meeting expectations, while the so-called core PCE rose 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, slightly softer than an expectation of 0.3 per cent.

Megacap growth names such as Apple and Nvidia rose 0.34 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively, as US bond yields slipped after the data.

The S&P 500’s tech sector rose 0.3 per cent, recovering from the previous session’s 2.4 per cent loss, while the rate-sensitive utilities and real estate sectors also climbed.

Expectations for a September rate cut climbed to over 50 per cent, compared with 48.7 per cent seen before the data. The odds had stayed below 50 per cent for most of the week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“We shouldn’t go overboard. What we’ve got is after a few months of rising, (inflation) is finally going sideways and hopefully we’ll resume a downtrend as we go forward... but markets will be relieved because they are living in fear of bad numbers at the moment,” said Marc Ostwald, chief economist and global strategist at ADM Investor Services International.

However, both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 remain on track for their first weekly losses in six, as a spike in Treasury yields pressured riskier assets, an almost 20 per cent plunge in Salesforce shares on Thursday dragged the benchmark index to its lowest in two weeks.

Comments from Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, a Federal Open Market Committee voting member, are also expected later in the day.

At 9.46am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112.46 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 38,223.94, the S&P 500 was up 16.30 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 5,251.78, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 27.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,764.18.

Among big movers, Dell plunged 19 per cent after it forecast current-quarter profit below market estimates and signaled that higher costs to build servers that meet heavy AI workloads would dent its annual margins.

Zscaler jumped 11.3 per cent after the security solutions provider forecast fourth-quarter results above estimates.

Gap surged 19 per cent after the apparel maker raised its annual sales forecast and its first-quarter results beat market expectations, in fresh signs that its turnaround strategy to bring in newer styles was starting to work.

Trump Media & Technology Group fell 4.8 per cent. A New York jury convicted former President Donald Trump of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 22 new lows. — Reuters