KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd’s net profit rose to RM690.48 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY2024) compared with RM677.85 million in FY2023, driven by elevated revenue and a reduction in allowances for expected credit losses.

Revenue went up to RM2.02 billion from RM1.92 billion previously, the bank said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

“Net interest income saw a significant improvement, rising by RM67.5 million, or 4.1 per cent year-on-year, predominantly attributed to heightened loan growth and an increase in the overnight policy rate (OPR). The net interest margin (NIM) reached 2.48 per cent,” it said.

Alliance Bank said the highest ever revenue of RM2.02 billion for FY2024 was due to improvements in both net interest income (NII) and non-interest income (NOII).

“The NII grew 4.1 per cent year-on-year to RM1.72 billion with net interest margin staying within guidance, at 2.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the 15.1 per cent year-on-year NOII (excluding brokerage) growth to RM300.2 million was driven by higher wealth management income, foreign exchange fees and banking services fees. Cost-to-income ratio for the year was at 48.2 per cent,” it added.

The bank said its total gross loans jumped 13.6 per cent to RM55.7 billion, exceeding the industry’s growth of 6.0 per cent.

It noted that the strong performance was also evident in growth across all segments, namely small and medium-sized enterprises, commercial, corporate, and consumer, which grew 15.8 per cent, 13.8 per cent, 13.0 per cent, and 12.5 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

The bank informed that its current and savings account (CASA) ratio remained one of the highest in the industry at 41.6 per cent, on the back of a 12.9 per cent yea-on-year increase in customer deposits.

In terms of liquidity position, Alliance Bank said it is resilient with a coverage ratio of 156.8 per cent and a loan to fund ratio of 87.0 per cent.

Looking ahead to FY2025, the banking group anticipates maintaining its positive financial performance and remains committed to realising growth objectives under its Acceler8 plan to further expand its market share in the next fiscal year.

Alliance Bank has proposed a second interim dividend of 11.45 sen per share, bringing the total dividend to 22.3 sen per share for a 50 per cent total dividend payout ratio, to be paid on June 28, 2024. — Bernama