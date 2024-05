KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Eversendai Corporation Bhd is not aware of any corporate developments that may account for the rise in its share price on Bursa Malaysia today, the construction-based company said in a reply to an unusual market activity query by Bursa Malaysia.

At 5pm, its share price rose 10 sen or 16.26 per cent to close at 71.5 sen, with 67.8 million shares traded, after opening at 62 sen. Its share price ranged between 61 sen and a high of 78.5 sen today. — Bernama

