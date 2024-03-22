NEW YORK, March 22 ― US stock index futures inched higher today, setting Wall Street on course for strong weekly gains, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve sticking to its rate-easing stance and awaited commentary from Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

All three main US indexes hit fresh record closing highs in the previous session as chip stocks rallied after Micron Technology's upbeat forecast and the Fed signalled it was still on track for three interest-rate cuts this year.

Traders now see a 70 per cent chance of the first rate cut hitting in June, from 56 per cent at the start of this week, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

“The Federal Reserve sent a rather clear message earlier this week: some resilience in activity data won't be a barrier to cutting as long as inflation shows downward momentum,” ING's FX strategist, Francesco Pesole, wrote in a morning note.

Investors will also be closely monitoring commentary from a host of other central bankers expected later in the day for further cues on the central bank's monetary policy trajectory.

The blue-chip Dow ended Thursday less than 1 per cent away from the 40,000-mark for the first time. Along with the benchmark S&P 500, the Dow was on track to its best weekly performance so far this year.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was set to notch its best week since mid-January.

At 7.00am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 39 points, or 0.1 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6 points, or 0.11 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 13.75 points, or 0.07 per cent.

Most rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks advanced in premarket trading.

Tesla, however, fell 3.0 per cent following a report that the EV maker has reduced car production at its plant in China.

Nevertheless, the EV maker and many of the other market leaders were set for strong weekly gains. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has gained nearly 3 per cent so far this week.

Nike shed 6.3 per cent after the world's largest sportswear maker warned that its revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025 would shrink by a low-single-digit percentage, as it scales back on franchises to save costs.

Lululemon Athletica forecast annual revenue and profit below expectations as demand wanes for the apparel retailer's premium athleisure, mainly in North America, sending its shares down 12.4 per cent.

Social media platform Reddit lost 3.7 per cent a day after its strong market debut.

FedEx advanced 12.6 per cent after the company beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and operating margin in the parcel delivery firm's largest unit, Express, which rose 2.5 per cent in the February fiscal quarter from 1.2 per cent a year ago.

While most S&P 500 companies will not report on the current quarter until after mid-April, investors are likely to pay close attention to earnings that come earlier for clues on how the rest of the season will go. ― Reuters