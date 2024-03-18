SHAH ALAM, March 18 — AEON Co (M) Bhd has officially opened its 35th hypermarket branch at Setia City Mall, Setia Alam here, today.

Chief operating officer Naoya Okada said the opening of the new branch also coincides with the hypermarket chain’s 40th anniversary celebration and marked a significant milestone after the successful opening of the Putrajaya branch in 2023.

He added that the three-storey Aeon Setia Alam offers a retail space spanning 148,243 square feet, offering a comfortable shopping experience for its visitors.

“Aeon Setia Alam provides specially designed shopping spaces for fashion enthusiasts of all ages, offering a variety of skincare, makeup, fragrances, and exclusive fashion brands such as SCAR, Plus Collection, Guys’ Vision, and many more.

Advertisement

“Like other Aeon hypermarkets, Aeon Setia Alam also sells Topvalu products, offering customers a variety of high-quality products such as groceries, household necessities, and daily essentials,” he told reporters after the branch opening ceremony.

The new branch also offers fresh groceries and a selection of delicious ready-to-eat meals, including bento, sushi, and various dessert options.

“Coco Café offers hot fresh dishes, while La Boheme features fresh bread and various types of pastries,” he said.

Advertisement

Also present were Aeon Co (M) Bhd chairman Datuk Iskandar Sarudin and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs senior director of Trade Distribution and Business Sector, Datuk Rohaizi Bahar.

With the launch of Aeon Setia Alam, Aeon now operates 35 hypermarkets; 28 shopping centres; 65 Aeon Wellness outlets; 45 Daiso branches; and seven MaxValu hypermarkets.

Okada said in conjunction with the official opening, Aeon Members will receive special rewards when shopping at Aeon Setia Alam using the Aeon Member Plus Visa card, Aeon Wallet, or via the iAeon app.

“Each Aeon member will receive a RM10 voucher with every RM100 purchased on a single receipt.

“They can also get an exclusive ceramic plate and bowl set with a minimum purchase of RM300 with a maximum combination of two receipts,” he said.

During the event, Aeon Malaysia Foundation also presented donations of RM10,000 each to four charitable organisations, namely the Persatuan Kebajikan dan Perlindungan Rumah Jalinan Kasih; Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ulul Azmi; Pertubuhan Kebajikan dan Bimbingan At-Taqwa; and Pusat Jagaan dan Rawatan Orang Tua Al Ikhlas. — Bernama