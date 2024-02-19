KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — RAM Rating Services Bhad (RAM Ratings) has affirmed the AAA/P1 ratings for Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB), an operational arm of Yayasan Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera.

The assigned ratings, accompanied by a stable outlook, reflect PHB’s robust financial health in meeting its financial obligations, supported by its strategic role in carrying out the government’s mandate to increase Bumiputera ownership and participation in the country’s commercial real estate sector.

PHB group managing director and chief executive officer Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit said since its incorporation in 2006, PHB has grown its real estate portfolio exponentially to RM11 billion as at end-October 2023 and is on track to reach RM25 billion by 2030.

“PHB’s commitment to enabling ownership participation by the Bumiputera is realised through the injection of the beneficial ownership of its real estate assets into the shariah-compliant Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) unit trust fund,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Damshal added that PHB’s success stems from its acquisition of commercial real estate in strategic locations around Malaysia.

“PHB’s financial position is strong, with a healthy gearing ratio of 0.28 times, and significant financial flexibility in the form of a large available credit line as of December 2022 to meet its short and long-term obligations,” he said.

The AHB is currently valued at RM4.85 billion, benefiting over 70,000 Bumiputera investors in Malaysia with a stable stream of yearly dividends ranging from 4.7 per cent to 7.5 per cent between 2011 and 2023. — Bernama

