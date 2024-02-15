KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The ringgit rebounded to close higher against the US dollar today ahead of the fourth quarter (4Q) 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) announcement tomorrow, said an analyst.

At 6 am, the ringgit rose to 4.7800/7850 against the greenback compared to yesterday’s close of 4.7845/7885.

SPI Asset Management managing director Stephen Innes said the ringgit also traded marginally stronger after the front end of US yields fell a touch following a hotter-than-expected inflation reading yesterday. — Bernama

