BRUSSELS, Feb 15 — The EU is considering making big tech and other players help fund the rollout of 5G, and easing rules on telecom mergers, according to a document seen Wednesday by AFP.

European telecoms firms, including Orange and Vodafone, have long called on the European Union to make tech and streaming titans pay for the large amounts of bandwidth they use.

The idea is controversial and sparked fierce debates last year.

Tech groups have argued the telecoms firms already get money from customers, while digital rights defenders worry it could create a two-speed internet.

Advertisement

Big tech hoped last year the issue was dead but the European Commission document suggests that some officials within the bloc still believe it can be resuscitated.

“The Commission may consider the broadening of the scope and objectives of the current regulatory framework to ensure a level playing field and equivalent rights and obligations for all actors and end-users of digital networks,” it said.

The document also shows the EU is considering whether telecoms mergers should be approved to ensure the companies can pay for the 5G rollout.

Advertisement

It pointed to the “fragmentation” in the EU telecoms market that “could impact the ability of operators to reach the scale needed to invest in the networks of the future, in particular in view of cross-border services”.

That would be a different view from the EU’s previous position on telecom mergers.

Brussels in 2016 blocked Telefonica’s blockbuster sale of British telecom giant O2 to Hong Kong group CK Hutchison.

The commission is expected to present its paper on February 21, after which stakeholders will be invited to give feedback on the suggestions.

All eyes will be on the commission again the next day as it is due to announce its decision on the French telecom giant Orange’s merger with Spain’s MasMovil. — AFP