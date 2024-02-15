KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia closed mixed today, with buying momentum seen in the broader market, but the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 0.06 per cent lower, dragged down by selected counters.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI lost 0.95 of a point to 1,528.38 from yesterday’s close of 1,529.33.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.04 of a point easier at 1,529.29, and moved between 1,525.39 and 1,532.66 throughout the day.

Gainers beat losers 557 to 370 on the broader market, while 468 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Bernama

Advertisement

Advertisement