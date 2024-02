KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The ringgit ended the week higher against the US dollar today despite the greenback’s resiliency which stayed strong amid fading hopes of an early US rate cut and strong United States (US) economic data, dealers said.

At 6 pm, the ringgit rose to 4.7595/7705 against the US dollar from Thursday's closing rate of 4.7705/7745. — Bernama