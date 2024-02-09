PARIS, Feb 9 — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal reported yesterday that its net profit rose 8.4 per cent in 2023 despite weak sales in China.

Net profit for the year hit €6.2 billion (RM15.3 billion) while sales grew 7.6 per cent to €41.2 billion, it said in a statement.

“In a challenging environment of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and a stagnating beauty market in China, we delivered our best like-for-like growth in more than 20 years,” excluding the post-Covid rebound in 2021, said CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.

“As we head into 2024, we remain optimistic about the outlook for the beauty market, and confident in our ability to keep outperforming it and to achieve another year of growth in sales and profits,” he said.

While sales fell 5.8 per cent to €10.7 billion in North Asia, they jumped 23.2 per cent to 3.4 billion in South Asia, Middle East and Africa, and by 24.4 per cent to 2.9 billion in Latin America.

Europe remained the company’s largest market with sales rising 13.7 per cent to €13 billion. North America gained 9.7 per cent to €11.1 billion. — AFP

