KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed on a lack of fresh leads amid a quiet market ahead of the Chinese New Year long weekend.

At 5.00 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.13 of-a-point to end at 1,513.11 from yesterday’s close of 1,512.98.

The barometer index opened 0.47 of-a-point easier at 1,512.51 and moved between 1,510.20 and 1,514.05 throughout the day.

Decliners led advancers 554 to 384 on the broader market, while 465 counters were unchanged, 857 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

The Main Market volume increased to 1.89 billion units worth RM1.85 billion from 1.67 billion units worth RM1.90 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover swelled to 681.68 million units valued at RM107.78 million versus 652.13 million units valued at RM97.66 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume declined to 466.52 million shares worth RM124.55 million compared with yesterday’s 748.17 million shares worth RM173.48 million.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 431.28 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (338.91 million); construction (115.92 million); technology (115.41 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (70.61 million); property (337.29 million); plantation (9.70 million); REITs (16.92 million), closed/fund (2,000); energy (185.95 million); healthcare (96.66 million); telecommunications and media (34.79 million); transportation and logistics (36.72 million); and utilities (101.70 million). — Bernama