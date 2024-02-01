WASHINGTON, Feb 1— US worker productivity grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, keeping unit labour costs contained and giving the Federal Reserve another boost in the fight against inflation.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 3.2 per cent annualized rate last quarter, the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics said on Thursday.

Data for the third quarter was revised lower to show productivity growing at a still-solid 4.9 per cent rate instead of the previously reported 5.2 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity increasing at a 2.5 per cent rate.

Unit labour costs - the price of labour per single unit of output - rebounded at a 0.5 per cent rate after declining at a 1.1 per cent pace in the July-September quarter.

Advertisement

The report followed news yesterday that compensation costs rose in the fourth quarter at the slowest pace since 2021.

The US central bank left interest rates unchanged yesterday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that "we believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year."

The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range since March 2022.

Advertisement

The labour market is also steadily easing, which could further help to curb wage inflation.

In separate report today, the Labour Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 224,000 for the week ended Jan. 27. Economists had forecast 212,000 claims for the latest week.

Employers are holding on to their workers following difficulties finding labour during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. But some companies, which enjoyed a boom in business during the pandemic are laying off workers as conditions revert back to normal. The United Parcel Service said this week it planned to cut 12,000 jobs.

A third report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas on Thursday showed US-based employers announced 82,307 job cuts in January, a 136 per cent jump from December. Layoffs were, however, down 20 per cent compared to January 2023.

The claims data have no bearing on January's employment report, scheduled to be released on Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 180,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The economy added 216,000 positions in December. The unemployment rate is forecast rising to 3.8 per cent from 3.7 per cent in December. — Reuters