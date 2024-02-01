KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM34.44 billion from RM38.30 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds rose to RM30.64 billion from RM28.48 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, a reverse repo tender, an Islamic reverse repo tender, and a Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI) tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

BNM has revised the murabahah overnight tender from RM29.2 billion to RM30.6 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM34.4 billion conventional money market tender and a RM30.6 billion murabahah money market tender, both for two-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Jan 30. — Bernama

