KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Tsuno Group Co Ltd and Matsumoto Trading Co Ltd have successfully developed a new sunscreen formulation with Ferulic Acid, a rare natural plant-derived Ultraviolet (UV) absorber that has been difficult in stability and solubility at the high concentrations of ferulic acid.

In a statement, Tsuno Group said the group was the first in the world to successfully produce large amounts of ferulic acid, a polyphenol, from rice bran, as the acid possesses strong antioxidant properties and has been recognised for its potential to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes mellitus, and high cholesterol.

The group President, Fumi Tsuno said: “Now we have launched a technology of using ferulic acid from rice bran as a natural antioxidant and UV absorber, which is the first innovation ever in the world.

“We are confident that you shall discover this product as unique and impactful to contribute not only to human health and beauty but the circular economy for the world.”

Ferulic acid, a naturally derived sunscreen ingredient from rice, absorbs UV rays in a similar range of the spectrum as octyl methoxycinnamate (OMC), in which this promising characteristic makes it a potential eco-friendly alternative to ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate (EHMC), a petrochemical UV filter.

Amidst growing global concerns about environmental sustainability, ferulic acid’s potential as a natural and effective sunscreen ingredient is likely to gain increased recognition. It holds significant potential for application in a wide range of cosmetic products throughout Japan.

Gaining recognition for its UV-absorbing properties, ferulic acid, a rare natural plant-derived ingredient, presents challenges in solubility and stability at the high concentrations for sunscreen formulations.

To overcome these hurdles, Matsumoto Trading has dedicated research and development, pioneering an innovative technology utilising a high concentration of ferulic acid in a solid stick formulation, whereby this novel formulation has been developed with SPF50+ and PA++ (in vitro).

This unique formulation eliminates the need for other commonly used UV protective ingredients, while maintaining high sun protection effectiveness, with its patent application pending for approval. — Bernama