KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Kimlun Corporation Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kimlun Sdn Bhd has been awarded a construction contract worth RM133.6 million by Sunway Parkview Sdn Bhd.

The contract entails main building works for houses, ancillary buildings and amenities in Johor Bharu, Johor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the construction work is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

“The project is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets for the financial years during the contract period,” it added. — Bernama

