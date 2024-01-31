WASHINGTON, Jan 31 ― European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are in agreement that the next change in interest rate policy will be to cut rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde said yesterday.

Lagarde told CNN International there was broad agreement that the ECB's next move, “if we have the option of either hiking or cutting, will be a cut.”

“There might be a hold, and hold, and a hold, and a hold, but the next move will be downward,” she added.

The ECB held its benchmark deposit rate for a third consecutive meeting last week, keeping it at a record high of four percent following a historic run of hikes to tame prices that shot up after the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine.

After peaking at more than 10 per cent last year, eurozone inflation has since declined towards the ECB's two per cent medium-term target in recent months ― although it picked up slightly in December to reach an annual rate of 2.9 per cent.

The increase was widely expected and mainly due to the comparison effect with a year earlier, when governments provided exceptional support to help households after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices higher.

“We are on a disinflationary trend, no question about it,” Lagarde told CNN. “But we need to be further into that process to be confident.” ― AFP