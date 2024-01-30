ZURICH, Jan 30 — Swiss watch exports set a record for the third year running in 2023, rising 7.6 per cent to 26.7 billion Swiss francs (RM146 billion), an industry group said today.

Exports were boosted by sales in their largest market, the United States, where they rose 35.1 per cent for the full year, the watchmakers’ federation said.

On the other hand, exports to China fell 6.9 per cent even though there was a slight bounce at the end of the year.

“Swiss watchmaking benefitted from steady demand in the luxury goods market,” the federation said.

It warned, however:”2024 looks calmer for both exports and the number of people employed in the sector, with results expected to remain high or only increase slightly.”

In 2023, exports also rose strongly to Hong Kong (up 15.2 per cent), Japan (up 26.8 per cent) and the United Arab Emirates (up 11.8 per cent).

Besides China, there were also declines in the UK (down 12.1 per cent), Singapore (down 7.4 per cent), Germany (down 2.3 per cent) and South Korea (down 3.0 per cent).

Swiss watch exports rapidly rebounded after the Covid-19 pandemic, setting records in 2021 and 2022.

Sales were lifted by “revenge spending”—with consumers splashing built-up cash on luxury products as confinements eased. — AFP