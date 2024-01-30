KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has welcomed the appointment of Kemal Rizadi Arbi as its new board member for a two-year term, effective on January 15, 2024.

The Minister of Finance appoints the commission’s board members.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Awang Adek Hussin said that as a seasoned financial and capital market practitioner in the Middle East and Malaysia, Kemal brings a wealth of experience in wide-ranging sectors to the board.

“His appointment will immensely contribute to the SC board in providing guidance and oversight to the regulator in protecting investors and maintaining an orderly and transparent market,” he said in a statement today.

The capital markets regulatory agency said that Kemal is a financial services and corporate professional with over three decades of global experience.

“He will contribute to the SC board functions through his in-depth knowledge of policy-making, the Islamic capital market, financial and investment industries, as well as financial technology.

“Kemal is currently an advisor with the government of Oman and has been with the executive president and vice president’s office at the Capital Market Authority, Sultanate of Oman, since 2013,” it said.

SC said that previously, through various senior positions at the SC, Kemal was instrumental in developing the Malaysian and Asean+3 (together with China, Japan and Korea) capital markets, including Islamic capital markets.

“He has also served in senior management roles in asset management and investment banks in Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama