KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — HE Group Bhd, Wentel Engineering Holdings Bhd and AGX Group Bhd—three companies en route to an ACE Market listing in the next two weeks — have seen strong response for their initial public offering (IPO) shares.

HE Group’s IPO shares available for application by the Malaysian public have been oversubscribed by 63.35 times.

The electrical engineering service provider said 12,201 applications for 1.42 billion issue shares valued at RM396.37 million were received for the 22 million shares available.

“For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 7,533 applications for 801.9 million issue shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 71.90 times.

“For the public portion, a total of 4,668 applications for 613.7 million issue shares were received, which represented an oversubscription rate of 54.79 times,” it said in a statement today.

HE Group, which is expected to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on January 30, made a public issue of 86.89 million new shares and an offer for sale of 44 million existing shares via private placement to selected investors at 28 sen per share.

It said the placement agent has confirmed that the 53.89 million issue shares and 44 million offer shares made available for application by way of private placement to selected investors have been fully placed out.

The 11 million shares made available for application by eligible persons including directors and employees have also been fully subscribed.

Meanwhile, Wentel Engineering’s 57.5 million IPO shares available for the public at 26 sen apiece have been oversubscribed by 17.72 times.

It said a total of 10,430 applications for 1.08 billion issue shares with a value of RM279.81 million were received from the public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 17.72 times.

For the Bumiputera portion, it received a total of 6,016 applications for 407.18 million shares, representing an oversubscription rate of 13.16 times.

For the public portion, a total of 4,414 applications for 669.02 million issue shares were received, which represented an oversubscription rate of 22.27 times.

The company, which specialises in fabrication of semifinished metal products and parts, and assembly of finished products, is slated for a listing on the ACE Market on Feb 6.

Meanwhile, the 33 million issue shares made available for application by the eligible directors, employees and other persons who have contributed to the success of the group have also been fully subscribed.

It also said the placement agent has confirmed that the 38.95 million issue shares and 46 million offer shares made available by way of private placement to selected investors, as well as the 143.75 million issue shares made available by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, have been fully placed out.

Medical supplies and equipment transportation specialist AGX Group Bhd, which is en route to an ACE Market listing on Feb 7 at 35 sen per share, has received an oversubscription rate of 15.43 times for the 21.65 million shares made available for public application.

There were 5,429 applications for a total of 355.66 million shares.

Its Bumiputera portion attracted a total of 3,007 applications for 178.97 million issue shares, representing an oversubscription rate of 15.53 times; while 2,422 applications for 176.68 million issue shares were received under the other Malaysian public portion, representing an oversubscription rate of 15.32 times.

In addition, the 6.32 million issue shares made available for application by the eligible directors and employees have been fully subscribed. — Bernama