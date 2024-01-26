KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysia’s total trade for December 2023 amounted to RM225.1 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM118.5 billion and RM106.7 billion, respectively.

Penang remained as Malaysia’s top exporter with a 31.5 per cent share of total exports, followed by Selangor (17.4 per cent), Johor (17.2 per cent), Sarawak (9.4 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (5.6 per cent), according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said exports increased year-on-year (y-o-y) in Kedah (RM850.4 million), Terengganu (RM673.6 million), Kuala Lumpur (RM539.8 million) and Pahang (RM58.0 million).

Conversely, other states recorded lower exports y-o-y, namely Johor (-RM5.0 billion), Penang (-RM3.3 billion), Selangor (-RM3.0 billion), Labuan (-RM2.1 billion), Sarawak (-RM904.8 million), Perak (-RM569.0 million), Melaka (-RM529.7 million), Sabah (-RM186.8 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM125.3 million), Kelantan (-RM74.4 million) and Perlis (-RM16.6 million).

Advertisement

Consequently, total exports had slid by 10 per cent or RM13.2 billion y-o-y, Mohd Uzir noted in DoSM’s Export-Import Statistics by State report for December 2023 released today.

Meanwhile, imports in December 2023 increased RM3.0 billion or 2.9 per cent y-o-y.

This was attributed to higher imports in most states such as Johor (RM1.6 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM1.5 billion), Penang (RM926.0 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM343.0 million), Pahang (RM308.9 million), Terengganu (RM183.3 million), Kelantan (RM139.8 million) and Labuan (RM16.0 million).

Advertisement

“However, imports decreased in Sarawak (-RM588.1 million), Melaka (-RM462.1 million), Selangor (-RM292.1 million), Perak (-RM268.5 million), Sabah (-RM184.3 million), Kedah (-RM113.3 million) and Perlis (-RM21.9 million),” he said.

Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports with a share of 26.2 per cent, followed by Penang (22.0 per cent) Johor (21.8 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.8 per cent) and Kedah (5.5 per cent). — Bernama