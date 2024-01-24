KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (Pavilion REIT) registered an 8.5 per cent higher net profit of RM431.80 million in the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (FY2023) compared with RM397.80 million in the preceding year.

Revenue rose to RM723.81 million versus RM551.35 million previously.

The revenue growth of RM172.46 million or 31.3 per cent was contributed by Pavilion Bukit Jalil that was acquired on June 1, 2023, higher occupancy rates and higher revenue rent from existing retail malls, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Pavilion REIT noted that income from advertising and marketing events also increased.

Distributable income for FY2023 was RM307.4 million or 9.01 sen per unit, up from 8.37 sen in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, its net profit rose 5.5 per cent to RM228.27 million from RM216.42 million a year earlier while revenue improved to RM208.22 million from RM141.13 million previously.

On outlook for this year, the retail-led REIT said private consumption is expected to moderate in 2024 amid ongoing cost inflationary pressures, driven by new taxes and targeted subsidy rationalisation.

“Despite this, Malaysia’s 2024 gross domestic product growth is forecast to be between four per cent to five per cent supported by resilient domestic demand and turnaround in external demand,” it said. — Bernama