NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) yesterday reported quarterly results just above Wall Street expectations, helped by strong sales of its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara, which is expected to face fresh US competition from biosimilar versions next year.

Separately, the New Jersey-based drugmaker has tentatively agreed to pay about US$700 million (RM3.3 billion) to settle an investigation brought by more than 40 states into the marketing of its talc products, J&J told the Wall Street Journal.

J&J confirmed that it had reached an agreement in principle with 43 states to resolve the talc claims but declined to comment on the size of the settlement.

A key Stelara patent expired in the United States last year, but J&J struck deals with competitors to delay the launches of their biosimilars until 2025. Amgen will be the first to launch its near-copy, Wezlana, next year.

Analysts have said the delay in biosimilar launches would make Stelara a larger contributor to J&J’s 2024 and 2025 sales than previously anticipated.

Sales of the drug are expected to be US$10.54 billion in 2024, down 3 per cent from US$10.86 billion in 2023. Fourth-quarter Stelara sales came in at US$2.75 billion, topping analysts’ estimates of US$2.63 billion.

J&J said it expects entry of Stelara biosimilars in Europe in the second half of 2024.

Asked on a call about the company’s appetite for acquisitions this year, CEO Joaquin Duato said J&J was well positioned to “entertain many types of deals.”

“As you know, we have the parameters of making sure that they are a strategic fit, so that we’ve got scientific expertise and insights,” he said. “Familiarity with the space has proven to be our most successful platforms.”

J&J shares, which have declined 3.7 per cent in the last 12 months, fell another 2 per cent yesterday.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan said the share drop could be due to higher costs — research and development expenses jumped 21 per cent to US$4.48 billion in the quarter — as well as a lack of near-term catalysts to boost stock performance.

“Overall, the sales were just slightly more than what we expected, but the expenses were quite a bit more,” Divan said.

Medical devices rebound

J&J’s medical device business, which has benefited from a resurgence in demand for joint replacement and other surgeries delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic, generated US$7.67 billion, topping estimates of US$7.49 billion, according to LSEG data.

Duato said he expected the increased demand would continue at least in the first half of 2024. The company also said the business could face “lingering” inflation impact.

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said inflationary pressures were a “little bit more heavy” for the device segment, and could be weighing on other medical device makers.

Shares of Boston Scientific and Stryker Corp were off nearly 1 per cent in afternoon trading.

J&J recorded an US$84 million charge in the quarter related to a restructuring programme for its orthopedics business. As part of that project, J&J plans to exit certain markets and stop selling some orthopedic products.

J&J’s cancer treatment Carvykti, which had sales of US$159 million for the quarter, belongs to a class known as CAR-T therapies that have come under scrutiny over a possible link to secondary malignancies.

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk in an interview said J&J still expects Carvykti to reach peak sales of at least US$5 billion.

The healthcare conglomerate posted a quarterly profit of US$2.29 per share that topped analysts’ expectations by one cent, according to LSEG.

Quarterly revenue of US$21.40 billion narrowly beat estimates of US$21.01 billion.

J&J also reaffirmed its adjusted operating profit forecast of US$10.55 to US$10.75 per share for 2024. — Reuters