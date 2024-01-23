KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — YNH Property Bhd has currently received offers from interested parties to purchase a retail shopping mall located at Mont Kiara (proposed disposal) from the group.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the land size of the proposed disposal measures 2.42 hectares (6.0 acres), erected on the freehold land held under the title bearing particulars Geran Mukim 8842, Lot 67384, Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur.

The company said this following the unusual market activity (UMA) query from Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd on January 12, 2024, and its reply vide its letter dated January 19, 2024, related to the UMA query.

“The company is expected to finalise the selection decision within one month from the date of this announcement.

“The indicative highest percentage ratio applicable to the proposed disposal pursuant to Paragraph 10.02(g) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities is 19.11 per cent,” it said.

The company said it would release the announcement on the proposed disposal once the decision is made and terms are finalised and agreed upon by both parties. — Bernama

