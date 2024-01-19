NEW YORK, Jan 19 ― US stocks rallied yesterday as robust labour market data offered the latest evidence of US economic strength despite the fact that it could prompt the Federal Reserve hold off on lowering its key policy rate.

The Fed's counterpart, the European Central Bank (ECB) warned in minutes from its most recent meeting that it was far too soon to discuss policy easing.

All three major US stock indexes closed higher, with a solid rally in tech-related shares favouring the Nasdaq.

A report from the US Labour Department showed initial claims for unemployment benefits slid to their lowest level since September 2022, casting further doubt as to whether the US central bank will cut its Fed funds target rate at the conclusion of its March policy meeting.

“The Fed is all about data and the data has been showing that the economy continues to be strong,” Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “Not overwhelmingly strong, but likely strong enough to avoid a recession despite elevated interest rates.”

The solid data, in addition to jitters surrounding the potential of conflict escalation in the Middle East, helped keep upward pressure on Treasury yields.

Financial markets are pricing in a 55.7 per cent likelihood that the Fed will cut rates at its March meeting, down from 70.2 per cent a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

“(The market's) rate cut expectations have been pretty aggressive,” Ghriskey added. “A rate cut in March seems very premature, especially given the strength of the economy.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 202.01 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 37,468.68, the S&P 500 gained 41.73 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 4,780.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 200.03 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 15,055.65.

European shares closed higher, boosted by upbeat earnings and the release of minutes from the ECB's meeting last month, which showed policymakers were confident inflation was falling back down to target.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.59 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.73 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.37 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.39 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.03 per cent.

US Treasury yields edged higher following the robust jobless claims data, which suggested the Fed could hold off on lowering rates for longer than previously anticipated.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 4.1459 per cent, from 4.104 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 35/32 in price to yield 4.3734 per cent, from 4.312 per cent late on Wednesday.

The dollar advanced against a basket of world currencies for a fifth consecutive session as optimism over a March rate cut faded.

The dollar index rose 0.03 per cent, with the euro down 0.13 per cent to US$1.0867 (RM5.14).

The Japanese yen weakened 0.01 per cent versus the greenback at 148.20 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2698, up 0.21 per cent on the day.

Crude prices climbed after the International Energy Agency (IEA) echoed Opec in forecasting strong global oil demand this year as geopolitical risks in the Middle East kept supply concerns on the front burner.

US crude rose 2.09 per cent to settle at US$74.08 per barrel, while Brent settled at US$79.10 per barrel, up 1.57 per cent on the day.

Gold prices rose as mounting geopolitical concerns, particularly turmoil in the Middle East, enhanced the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Spot gold added 0.8 per cent to US$2,021.75 an ounce. ― Reuters