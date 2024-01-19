KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 ― The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd have assured investors that the Malaysian stock market fundamentals remain strong in light of heightened volatility in certain stocks recently.

In a joint statement today, the SC and Bursa Malaysia said there should not be any cause for concern as the recent significant decline in share prices is limited to a few small-cap stocks and not widespread.

“The affected stocks constituted around 0.17 per cent of the total market capitalisation and 8.30 per cent of total traded value for the year,” said the statement.

Advertisement

The two agencies also advised investors to make informed investment decisions based on fundamentals and continue to refer to disclosures and announcements made by listed companies on www.bursamalaysia.com.

In addition, investors should also take note of companies’ replies to the unusual market activity (UMA) queries issued by Bursa Malaysia.

The SC and Bursa Malaysia said they have conducted proactive surveillance of corporate transactions and disclosures, as well as real-time monitoring of all trading activities to ensure an efficient, fair and orderly market.

Advertisement

Where irregularities are detected, the SC and Bursa Malaysia said they will not hesitate to take the necessary regulatory actions to preserve the integrity of the market.

Bursa Malaysia saw volatile trading since Wednesday, with several counters hitting limit up and limit down. ― Bernama