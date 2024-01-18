KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — P.A. Resources Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary P.A. Extrusion (M) Sdn Bhd has been awarded an extension of supply agreement from First Solar Inc, First Solar Malaysia Sdn Bhd and First Solar Vietnam Manufacturing Co Ltd to supply goods for the production of photovoltaic (PV) modules.

The aluminium extruder company said the total contract value for this agreement is valued at up to RM1.08 billion, which is equivalent to US$231.90 million, for the contract period from January 2, 2024, to July,1 2025.

Group executive chairman Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy said this is the fourth extension contract received from First Solar, with a contract value exceeding RM1 billion, the biggest contract in value to date.

“This underscores the trust that First Solar has in us, which is founded on our ability to manufacture products that adhere to their stringent standard,” he said in a statement.

Chan said that this contract will provide P.A. Resources with stable financial growth in the future given that the demand for solar energy is escalating globally.

P.A. Extrusion signed the original supply agreement with the First Solar group on January 24, 2018, for a three-year duration and contract value of about RM600 million. — Bernama

