LONDON, Jan 17 — Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp today said it has some cargoes in the Red Sea that are affected by the situation in the area.

Attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on ships in the Red Sea have forced many companies to pause or divert cargoes.

None of the affected Sumitomo cargoes were in tankers, a company spokesperson said.

US billionaire investor Warren Buffett has a stake in Sumitomo, which is one of Japan’s top trading companies. — Reuters

