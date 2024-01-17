JAKARTA, January 17 — The Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia (BI) decided today to maintain its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6 per cent, reported Xinhua.

The benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate was kept at 6 per cent, which has stayed unchanged since October last year. The deposit facility interest rate and the lending facility interest rate remained at 5.25 per cent and 6.75 per cent, respectively.

The central bank’s decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate is consistent with the monetary policy stance, aiming to strengthen the exchange rate stability of Indonesian rupiah, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a press conference.

He added that it is also a preemptive and forward-looking step to ensure inflation remains under control within the target of 2.5 per cent plus 1 per cent in this year. — Bernama-Xinhua

