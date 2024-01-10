KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Allianz Malaysia Bhd's shares rose in the mid-morning trading session after the company declared second interim dividends.

As of 11.04am, Allianz Malaysia's shares were up by 48 sen to RM19.18 with 92,200 shares traded.

In a statement yesterday, the company declared second interim dividends of 69 sen per ordinary share and 82.8 sen per irredeemable convertible preference share (ICPS) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023 (FY2023).

This brought the ordinary share dividend for the full year to 100.5 sen, surpassing the previous record dividend of 85 sen declared for FY2022.

The full-year dividend for ICPS rose to 120.6 sen, also the highest total dividend following the 102.0 sen paid for FY2022.

Chief executive officer Sean Wang said the company’s focus for last year had been on profitable growth, and that has very much become the theme of 2023.

“As of the third quarter (3Q FY2023), the top-line had shown tremendous results, but the bottom line had accompanied this trend and even surpassed it in some instances.

“Our strong emphasis on technical excellence has allowed us to build on the profit margin, and we are extremely pleased to be able to announce our dividends to shareholders who have continued to place their commitment and trust in us,” he said. ― Bernama