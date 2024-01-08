MONTREAL, Jan 8 — Japanese automaker Honda is considering building its next electric-vehicle factory in Canada in a multi-billion dollar project that might include producing its own batteries by 2028, according to a report yesterday.

Estimated to cost ¥2 trillion (RM64.3 billion), the project would represent one of the multinational firm’s biggest investments ever, according to Japan’s Nikkei news group.

Honda did not immediately respond to a request from AFP for comment.

But without confirming the report, Canadian industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told Canada’s Global News that it reflected the country’s growing reputation as a leader in attracting green investment in the auto industry.

Advertisement

Honda is studying several sites, notably next to one of its factories in Ontario province, Nikkei said. It said the Japanese company is expected to make a decision sometime this year that would allow production to begin in 2028.

In recent years Canada has actively worked to attract manufacturers in the electric-vehicle sector, offering tax breaks and boasting its plentiful renewable energy sources and supplies of rare minerals used in EV batteries.

The Canadian strategy follows the example set by the country’s leading trading partner, the United States, whose Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 aims to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for green industries.

Advertisement

Honda announced in 2022 that it plans to build an EV hub in the US state of Ohio, in partnership with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, with a goal of producing EV batteries by 2026.

In 2021, the Japanese company set an ambitious objective for its auto sector of 100 per cent EV production by 2040, a goal that will require enormous investment.

But in late October, the Japanese group and its American partner General Motors said they were dropping plans to jointly produce millions of “affordable” electric vehicles by 2027.

Sales of electric vehicles have slowed in the US amid rising interest rates, but Honda expects that trend to change.

The Biden administration has set a goal of having 50 per cent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

And the Canadian government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently proposed a target of having 60 per cent of new vehicles sold in the country be zero emission by the same year. — AFP