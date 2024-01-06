KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A 14-year-old boy is among five men arrested in connection with a fight which broke out during a community football match in Bandar Gamuda, Rawang, near here, yesterday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the 8.40pm brawl was due to a misunderstanding between players representing two community-level football clubs.

“It is learnt that during the match, the complainant tried to settle a quarrel between his (player) friend and another player but was attacked by several other players.

“The complainant suffered injuries to his nose, bruises on the back and face and pain all over his body, and lodged a police report,” she said in a statement here today.

Shafa’aton said following that, police rounded up five men including the father of a player, aged between 14 and 39, to help in investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

She said all the suspects were released on police bail after their statements were taken.

A 30-second video has gone viral showing a group of people using plastic chairs and helmets to fight on a football field. — Bernama