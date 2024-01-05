IPOH, Jan 5 — After successfully achieving sales of RM23 million at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Exhibition Perak chapter in August 2023, the fair will once again be held at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC) here, next March.

Perak Matta chairman Wendy Shin said the exhibition scheduled for March 9 and 10 will run from 10am to 9pm, featuring 122 exhibition booths offering various domestic and international tourism packages.

“For the 32nd edition of the Matta Fair this year, we are targeting sales of RM23 million, similar to the previous edition.

“We are also optimistic about reaching our target of 20,000 visitors over the two-day exhibition,” she told the media at the Matta Perak office here today.

Wendy said that visitors who purchase and pay a minimum of RM300 are eligible to participate in a lucky draw and stand a chance to win attractive prizes such as Matta travel vouchers, flight tickets, and hotel accommodation vouchers.

“In addition, in line with the Visit Perak 2024 campaign, Matta Perak chapter will collaborate with the state government and Tourism Perak to make this campaign a success.

“We are confident that this exhibition will be able to encourage more domestic and international tourists to choose Perak as their travel destination,” she said. — Bernama