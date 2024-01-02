NEW YORK, Jan 2 — Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open today, kicking off 2024 on a dull note, as Apple shares dipped following a broker downgrade and Treasury yields climbed as investors tempered their expectations around interest rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.32 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 37,566.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.63 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 4,745.20, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.65 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 14,873.70 at the opening bell. — Reuters