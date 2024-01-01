MOSCOW, Jan 1 — US financial services corporation Fidelity, which helped US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk procure social media platform X for about US$44 billion, believes that the platform has lost some 71.5 per cent in its value since the acquisition deal was sealed, reported Sputnik quoting Axios on Sunday.

Citing Fidelity’s new disclosure that runs through the end of November 2023, the report said the corporation has again marked down the value of its shares in X. The corporation does not necessarily have much or any inside information on the platform’s financial performance despite helping Musk purchase X and having shares in the platform, the report said.

Fidelity also believes that X lost some 10.7 per cent in its value in November 2023 when Musk lashed out at advertisers at an online event for refusing to do business with X against the background of the billionaire’s statements.

Musk bought Twitter for an estimated US$44 billion in October 2022. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. in April 2022. In late July, Twitter’s logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolised “the imperfections in us all that make us unique.” — Bernama-Sputnik

