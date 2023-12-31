KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) has announced the appointment of Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid as the new chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year tenure, effective Jan 1, 2024.

In a statement, it said the new appointment was approved by the IILM’s governing board at its 31st meeting in Istanbul, Turkiye on Dec 12, 2023.

Mohamad Safri brings with him almost 30 years of experience in the banking and financial sector including over 20 years of meaningful experience as a pioneer, structurer, transactor, and renowned leader in the Islamic banking and finance locally and internationally.

He joined the IILM after spending 13 years at CIMB Bank during which he served in various capacities including as a senior managing director at the bank’s Public Sector Group and as deputy CEO for CIMB Islamic.

He also has a strong credit background having served as one of the group Credit Committee members at CIMB Bank for about eight years between 2012 and 2020 as well as a senior analyst at Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd from 2000-2003.

Mohamad Safri holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the International Islamic University Malaysia and an MBA (Globalisation) from Maastricht School, the Netherlands. He is a chartered accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accounts.

He will succeed Dr Umar Oseni who will complete his term on Dec 31, 2023 after serving his role since Jan 1, 2020. — Bernama

