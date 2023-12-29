KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― Bursa Malaysia turned slightly easier at mid-morning as choppy trading weighed on the benchmark index amidst cautious investor sentiments.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased by 0.07 of-a-point to 1,457.34 from yesterday's close of 1,457.41.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.16 points better at 1,457.57.

Market breadth saw losers surpassing gainers 393 to 292, while 423 counters were unchanged, 1,152 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.03 billion units valued at RM853.31 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank slipped one sen to RM8.90 and RM4.27, respectively, while CIMB added three sen to RM5.87, Tenaga Nasional gained two sen to RM10.02 and Petronas Chemicals was unchanged at RM7.21.

Of the actives, Pelikan slipped 3.5 sen to 30 sen, Dataprep rose two sen to 17.5 sen and Green Ocean strengthened 5.5 sen to 18 sen, while Hong Seng and Minetech were flat at 2.5 sen and 15 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM 70 Index put on 8.76 points to 14,635.90, the FBMT 100 Index went up 1.26 points to 10,504.33 and the FBM ACE Index gained 13.07 points to 5,284.82, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 7.05 points to 11,016.68 and the FBM Emas Index was 0.75 of-a-point weaker at 10,842.87.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.18 points to 173.05, the Energy Index added 1.36 points to 821.33 and the Financial Services Index climbed 8.49 points to 16,306.01, while the Plantation Index trimmed 6.90 points to 7,010.41 and the Property Index shrank 2.93 points to 861.23. ― Bernama