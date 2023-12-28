KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning lifted by persistent buying in selected heavyweights led by the financial services counters.

Banking heavyweights Public Bank added four sen to RM4.29, CIMB gained five sen to RM5.85 and Hong Leong Bank rose 30 sen to RM18.80.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) firmed by 2.97 points to 1,457.19 from Wednesday’s close of 1,454.22.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.36 of-a-point easier at 1,453.86.

However, market breadth was marginally lower with losers beating gainers 318 to 304 while 369 counters were unchanged, 1,310 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.80 billion units valued at RM796.53 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank flat at RM8.90, CelcomDigi rose one sen to RM4.17 and Press Metal improved two sen to RM4.82 while TNB and IHH Healthcare eased one sen each to RM9.99 and RM6 respectively.

Of the actives, Hong Seng increased one sen to three sen, Sarawak Cable inched up 6.5 sen to 45.5 sen, Pelikan and Vsolar climbed 4.5 sen each to 21.5 sen and 22 sen respectively and Minetech perked half-a-sen to 16 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 Index shrank 28.14 points to 14,601.57 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 13.78 points to 11,014.72 while the FBM ACE Index rose 38.21 points to 5,247.59, the FBM Emas Index was 11.32 points stronger at 10,836.92 and the FBMT 100 Index went up 10.85 points to 10,497.25.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.19 points to 172.43, the Plantation Index trimmed 16.53 points to 7,001.80, the Energy Index erased 2.93 points to 819.25 and the Property Index fell 0.42 points to 864.10 while the Financial Services Index expanded 91.20 points to 16,306.28. — Bernama