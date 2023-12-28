KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher for the second consecutive day as bargain-hunting activities emerged following the recent sell-off, a dealer said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 3.19 points or 0.22 per cent firmer to 1,457.41 from yesterday’s close of 1,454.22.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.36 of-a-point easier at 1,453.86 and moved between 1,453.06 and 1,459.10 throughout the day.

In the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 486 to 404, while 466 counters were unchanged, 945 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Advertisement

Turnover went up to 4.24 billion units worth RM2.39 billion from 3.29 billion units worth RM2.06 billion yesterday. — Bernama

Advertisement