KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd's net profit rose by 2.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM85.55 million in its third quarter ended Nov 30, 2023 (3Q FY2024) from RM83.63 million a year ago.

Revenue was higher by 16.4 per cent to RM486.51 million compared to RM417.84 previously, was mainly attributable to stronger loan and financing growth, the consumer financial service provider said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

“This was underpinned by a 17.8 per cent increase in total transaction and financing volume to RM1.82 billion in 3Q FY2024 as compared to RM1.55 billion in 3Q FY2023,” it said in a statement today.

Total operating expenses also swelled 19.3 per cent to RM333.56 million mainly due to a RM39.41 million increase in impairment losses on financial receivables as well as higher expenses in line with the larger transaction and financing volume.

Advertisement

For the nine-month financial period, Aeon Credit’s net profit slipped to RM305.10 million from RM322.35 million previously, but revenue jumped 16.8 per cent to RM1.41 billion from RM1.21 billion.

On its prospects, Aeon Credit said the group remains vigilant by proactively monitoring its asset quality and prudently managing credit risks in its financing portfolios and operational cost in tandem with its balanced approach in revenue growth.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to maintain its financial performance throughout the remainder of the financial year ending Feb 29, 2024,” it said. — Bernama

Advertisement