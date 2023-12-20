KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Bursa Malaysia ceded earlier gains to finish in the negative territory today due to profit-taking activities in the the late trading session, ending its seven-day winning streak.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dipped 1.11 points to 1,464.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,465.67.

The benchmark index opened 0.76 of-a-point better at 1,466.43 and moved between 1,464.09 and 1,470.79 throughout the day.

In the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 465 to 411, while 491 counters were unchanged, 950 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover rose to 3.84 billion units worth RM2.67 billion from 3.72 billion units worth RM2.42 billion yesterday. — Bernama

