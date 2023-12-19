FRANKFURT, Dec 19 — The Lufthansa Group will have to further reduce its original flight schedule next year due to bottlenecks in personnel and available aircraft, the airline’s chief executive told the German daily the Süddeutsche Zeitung, reported dpa news.

In a story for its Tuesday edition, Carsten Spohr also cited unplanned engine overhauls for a certain engine of the Airbus A320 as affecting Lufthansa’s schedule. Over the year, there was a calculated shortfall of 20 of the 450 aircraft of this type.

The company recently announced that in 2024 it would be flying 95 per cent of the services offered in the pre-coronavirus year 2019.

But further cuts were now necessary Spohr said.

“We will adjust the flight schedule for 2024 slightly and slightly reduce the originally planned growth. Next year, we will continue to prioritise quality over excessive growth — despite the high global demand.”

Lufthansa also had to revise its flight plans in 2022 and 2023 when it restarted after the coronavirus because its own team and service providers were unable to fulfil the requirements.

Tens of thousands of flights were cancelled early and air traffic in Germany did not grow as quickly as in other European countries. After the Frankfurt hub, Munich’s punctuality has also recently declined, Spohr stated in the interview. The shortage of labour is particularly noticeable in Munich, he said. — Bernama-dpa

