KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended higher today, extending its winning streak for the seventh day.

SPI Asset Management managing director Stephen Innes said the Bank of Japan held its monetary policy steady giving Asian bourses including Bursa Malaysia a slight boost late afternoon.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.39 of a point to 1,465.67 versus yesterday’s close of 1,465.28.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.28 points higher at 1,466.56 and moved between 1,464.55 and 1,467.61 throughout the day.

Advertisement

In the broader market, gainers beat losers 474 to 431, while 478 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded, and 12 others suspended.

Turnover fell to 3.72 billion units worth RM2.42 billion from 4.81 billion units worth RM3.02 billion yesterday. — Bernama

Advertisement