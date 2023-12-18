KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Petronas Suriname E&P BV, a Petronas subsidiary, has signed production sharing contracts for Suriname’s offshore Blocks 63 and 64 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname NV, a Surinamese oil and gold company.

Petronas Suriname E&P has won the blocks, located in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, during the Suriname Demerara Bid Round 2022-2023 in June 2023, the group said in a statement today.

“Petronas Suriname E&P has 100 per cent participating interest and is the operator of Block 63. TotalEnergies will operate Block 64 with 40 per cent participating interest, with the remaining interest equally split between Petronas Suriname E&P and QatarEnergy,” said Petronas.

Block 63 has an area of 5,425 square kilometres (sq km) and is located approximately 200km offshore Suriname in water depths of about 1,700 metres.

Block 64 is 6,262 sq km in size and is located 250km from the shore in slightly shallower water of 1,300 metres.

Petronas vice-president of exploration, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said securing the blocks is crucial to Petronas’ effort to unlock Suriname’s vast resource potential in the basin.

“This underscores the aspiration to build our presence in the country and strengthen our international portfolio, especially in the Americas.

“We look forward to working alongside the host authority and our partners to achieve more significant milestones while ensuring secure, affordable and sustainable energy to the market,” he said. — Bernama