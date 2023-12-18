BEIJING, Dec 18 — There are more opportunities than challenges in China’s economy in 2024, and favourable conditions are stronger than unfavourable factors, state media said citing the Central Finance Office of the world’s second-largest economy.

Macroeconomic policies will continue to provide support for economic recovery, the official Xinhua said in a detailed readout of the annual Central Economic Work Conference held from December 11-12, during which top leaders set economic targets for the following year. — Reuters

