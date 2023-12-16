KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 ― Proton is considering adopting hydrogen power for its future vehicles, said its deputy chief executive officer, Roslan Abdullah.

He said it is still evaluating how the new energy can benefit not only the company, but the industry, public and nation.

“However, we have to consider technology availability, investment, and the public’s reception towards it.

Advertisement

“We are looking at the change from fossil fuels to electric vehicles (EV) and hydrogen power. Both of the latter can give our world a better environment, but investment is important.

“Similarly, if the investment is big but public reception is not good, then it will be quite difficult for us,” he told reporters after launching the new Proton S70 at City Mall here yesterday.

Roslan was responding to a question on whether Proton would be producing hydrogen-powered vehicles in the future, in light of the Sarawak government’s strides towards harnessing hydrogen power.

Advertisement

It was recently reported that Sarawak’s two major hydrogen manufacturing projects, H2biscus and H2ornbill, are expected to start operations in Bintulu Petchem Industrial Park in 2027.

A hydrogen production plant in Rembus, Kota Samarahan, is also expected to be completed in 2025, to support the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

The KUTS, which has an estimated cost of RM6 billion upon completion, will utilise a hydrogen-power autonomous rapid transit (ART) system, which is a combination of train, bus and tram.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and three of his deputies had also received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan earlier this year as one of the state’s efforts to utilise green energy.

In the same vein, Roslan said in the push for EV adoption, the most important factor is how a government can set up policies to encourage the public to use EVs.

“Some developed countries have employed certain strategies to ensure their EV projects are a success.

“For example, in London, United Kingdom, road users can obtain free parking as well as free Congestion Charge during peak hours if they drive EVs.

“Similarly for the Malaysian government, EV owners are excluded from tax payments. So these are some benefits we would like to see more of,” he said.

Roslan also stressed that education on EVs is vital in encouraging more people to drive the green vehicles.

Fossil-fuelled car owners, he said, can re-fuel at petrol stations and get up to 100 kilometres for a journey but the vehicles’ CO2 emission is poor.

On the other hand, he said EV owners need to have good planning due to EVs’ longer recharge period for similar mileage but they are better for the environment.

“So there are pros and cons to both. We need to educate the public on the benefits and convenience of EVs,” he said.

Roslan added that Proton plans to produce its own EV by 2025, and it is currently working with automotive company Geely to fulfill the government’s requirement for the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB). ― Borneo Post