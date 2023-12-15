NEW YORK, Dec 15 — Wall Street stocks were mixed early today as markets weighed comments from a top Federal Reserve official that downplayed talk of interest rate cuts.

“We aren’t really talking about rate cuts right now,” New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNBC two days after the central bank released 2024 projections that included three interest rate cuts.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 per cent at 37,190.66.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to 4,716.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 per cent to 14,823.13.

Stocks have rallied since the Fed’s meeting as futures markets have bet the Fed could enact six interest rate cuts next year.

Analysts see Williams comments as an attempt to temper the market’s enthusiasm after Wednesday.

“The market doesn’t really believe him,” LBBW’s Karl Haeling said of Williams. “The market sees a big shift coming in 2024” in terms of rate cuts. — AFP