KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Ranhill Utilities Bhd’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary Ranhill Technologies Sdn Bhd has accepted a letter of acceptance of tender for the non-revenue water (NRW) reduction contract in Johor worth RM283.89 million.

In filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said that it obtained the shareholders’ mandate at its Ninth Annual General Meeting held on May 17, 2023, for the project.

It said this was the seventh successive NRW project in Johor it secured via a competitive open tender process since 2011.

Advertisement

“The key performance indicator-based contract will be undertaken over 36 months commencing on January 1, 2024, until December 31, 2026,” it said.

Ranhill Utilities said the scope of works for the project would address a holistic NRW reduction and management covering several areas including NRW meter and data logger troubleshooting and maintenance, pressure management, and reservoir monitoring and maintenance, among others.

The project would contribute positively to the earnings of the group from the financial year ending December 31, 2024, until December 31, 2026, it added. — Bernama

Advertisement