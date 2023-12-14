BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 ― Argentina's central bank set out new foreign exchange rules aimed at normalising the flow of imports, the monetary authority announced yesterday, stressing the actions aim to cut red tape for payments related to international trade.

“Due to the current state of international reserves and the stock of unpaid commercial debts to date,” the BCRA central bank said in a statement, “it is prudent to undertake a gradual and orderly normalisation process.”

The move comes after the government of new libertarian President Javier Milei rolled out a package of shock measures to try to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades, with triple-digit inflation, negative net reserves and an unwieldy array of capital controls.

The controls aim to protect the central bank's reserves, needed to pay down government debt, and they require companies to request authorisation to access dollars to pay for the goods they import.

The government also devalued the peso currency by over 50 per cent yesterday, weakening it to 800 pesos per dollar in a bid to spur exports. ― Reuters

