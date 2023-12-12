NEW YORK, Dec 12 ― US stocks ended in positive territory and gold slid yesterday, as investors looked ahead to crucial inflation data and the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting.

In a busy week for central banks, the yen weakened for a second straight day as expectations faded for the Bank of Japan to shift to a less dovish policy.

All three major US stock indexes gained momentum as day progressed, ending the session at their highest close of the year.

Advertisement

Gold dropped to a near three-week low as the dollar firmed.

“There's a lot we don't know about this week: we don't know what inflation is going to be, we don't we don't know the Fed is going to do and we don't know what retail sales are going to do,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at US Bank Asset Management Group. “And on the back of all that investors seem to be feeling OK about the market.”

The US Labour Department's closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due yesterday, is expected to show inflation still cooling but staying well above the Fed's 2 per cent annual target.

Advertisement

The Federal Open Markets Committee's (FOMC) two-day monetary policy meeting will end on Wednesday with its interest rate decision and the release of its summary economic projections.

While the Fed is largely expected to let the Fed funds target rate stand at 5.25 per cent -5.50 per cent, market participants will parse the central bank's dot plot and summary economic projections to assess its likely path forward.

Interest rate decisions are also expected from the European Central Bank (ECB) tomorrow and the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.

“We've had coordinated central bank policies for some time, locking arms as they battle inflation and send rates to high levels,” Haworth added. “But they could start to break ranks. Inflation seems to be falling faster and the economy weakening more in Europe than in the US.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.06 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 36,404.93, the S&P 500 gained 18.07 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 4,622.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.64 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 14,432.49.

European shares notched modest gains ahead of critical US economic data and interest rate decisions from major central banks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.30 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.29 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.15 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.21 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.50 per cent.

US Treasury yields were little changed after weak 3- and 10-year note auctions.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 4.2409 per cent, from 4.245 per cent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 2/32 in price to yield 4.3285 per cent, from 4.326 per cent.

The greenback edged higher against a basket of world currencies ahead of today's CPI report, while the yen slid on waning expectations for a less dovish monetary policy from Bank of Japan.

The dollar index rose 0.07 per cent, with the euro up 0.01 per cent to US$1.0762 (RM5.05).

The yen weakened 0.87 per cent to 146.20 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2554, up 0.06 per cent on the day.

Oil prices rose slightly as investors balanced concerns over Opec+ production cuts against worries of softening demand in the coming year.

US crude advanced 0.1 per cent to settle at US$71.32 per barrel, while Brent ended 0.3 per cent higher at US$76.03 per barrel.

Gold slid to a near three-week low as focus shifted to today's CPI report. Spot gold dropped 1.1 per cent to US$1,980.91 an ounce. ― Reuters